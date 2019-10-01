1  of  2
Breaking News
Judge Barney Fudge retires Amber Guyger found guilty of murder at trial in fatal shooting of neighbor Botham Jean

Air France to offset emissions from domestic flights by 2020

Business
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — The chief executive of Air France says the carrier will voluntarily offset all of its carbon dioxide emissions from domestic flights by next year.

Anne Rigail told daily Le Parisien in an interview published Tuesday the French airline will invest “several million euros” in projects such as planting trees to soak up CO2 emitted by about 500 daily flights in France.

Carbon dioxide is the most common man-made greenhouse gas, produced by the burning of fossil fuels such as gas and kerosene. Current and planned emissions trading systems to limit the amount of CO2 emitted by flights currently don’t cover domestic trips.

The airline industry has come under pressure from climate change campaigners in recent years for its growing emissions which represent more than 2% of the global total.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Karen's Story"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect"

What The Tech

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech"

US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection

Thumbnail for the video titled "US Rep. Mac Thornberry speaks out on not seeking reelection"

78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "78th District Judge Barney Fudge retires"

Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts talk impacts of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy"

Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroic Dog Saves Owner From Fire"

Breast cancer awarness TCCU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breast cancer awarness TCCU"

Sulphur Springs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sulphur Springs"

Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 10-1-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News