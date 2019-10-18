American Express 3Q profits rise 8%

Business

by: KEN SWEET, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows an American Express card in New Orleans. American Express Co. reports financial results Friday, Oct. 18. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express’s third-quarter profits rose by 8%, the credit card company said Friday, as its members spent more on its eponymous cards and more carried a balance.

The New York-based company earned a profit of $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, up from $1.65 billion, or $1.88 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results came in slightly above analysts’ estimates, who were looking for per-share results of $2.07 per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

AmEx card members spent more on their cards this quarter, and the company was able to grow customers despite raising the annual fees on its cards in recent months. AmEx customers spent $308.2 billion on its cards last quarter worldwide, up from $294.7 billion a year earlier.

AmEx earns most of its money by charging a fee to merchants for each transaction to accept its cards. The fee varies by merchant size and industry, but the average rate AmEx charged to accept its cards last quarter was 2.39%.

To drive revenue in the face of increased competition, American Express has been shifting away from its traditional charge card business model — where the balance needs to be paid off entirely at the end of each month — to a model that encourages more card members to keep a balance.While that allows AmEx to collect interest on those balances, it also puts AmEx more at risk if customers don’t repay or fall behind.

This quarter AmEx saw both things happen. Interest income at the bank rose 12% from a year earlier. Meanwhile, AmEx also had to set aside more money to cover potentially bad loans it made.

AmEx has also been earning more money on annual fees on its cards. The company’s Platinum Card saw its annual fee rise to $550 last year from $450, an increase that seemed to not impact demand for the card, and the company has raised fees on its other products like the Gold Card. Total net card fees earned by AmEx were $1.03 billion in the quarter, up 19% from a year earlier.

The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $10.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.95 billion.

American Express Co. expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.85 to $8.35 per share.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board votes to extend SAFB Main Gate contract"

41st annual Chamber of Horrors

Thumbnail for the video titled "41st annual Chamber of Horrors"

Dogs test speed in Agility Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs test speed in Agility Trial"

Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham ISD receives much-needed help from GRMC"

Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett woman sentenced for child abandonment and endangerment"

WF man sentenced for theft of union funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced for theft of union funds"

Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local father who lost son to fatal car accident uses tragedy to educate others"

Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kamay Volunteer Fire Department hosts steak feed"

Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome awareness"

Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son"

Duncan School Threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan School Threat"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News