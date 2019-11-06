Breaking News
Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Global stocks higher as investors monitor US-China talks

Business

by: JOE McDONALD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, photo, a woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, after investors were rattled by a possible snag in a U.S.-Chinese trade truce following reports Beijing wants Washington to life punitive tariffs. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets mostly rose on Wednesday as investors assessed developments in U.S.-Chinese trade talks following reports Beijing wants Washington to lift punitive tariffs.

Markets rose in much of Europe, as they did in Japan, while the Shanghai index declined and Hong Kong’s was flat. Wall Street futures were up slightly.

Beijing wants 15% tariffs imposed in September on $125 billion of Chinese imports removed as part of a truce in a trade war that threatens global growth, according to news reports. There was no sign whether President Donald Trump would agree, which raised the possibility of a new breakdown in negotiations.

“We see it fit to temper optimism for now,” said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.

That limited gains for stock markets, which have had a strong week overall. Germany’s DAX rose 0.1% to 13,162 and France’s CAC 40 added 0.3% to 5,863. London’s FTSE 100 was unchanged at 7,388.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%. On Tuesday, the Dow and Nasdaq both hit record highs.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to 23,303.82 and Seoul’s Kospi added just under 0.1% to 2,144.15. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat at 27,688.64.

The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4% to 2,978.60. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.5% to 6,660.20 and India’s Sensex was up 0.8% at 40,574.79.

China’s central bank helped ease worries about a possible liquidity crunch by trimming its interest rate on a one-year loan by 0.05% to 3.25%.

Analysts said the People’s Bank of China was filling demands for credit while keeping financial system risks under control.

“This is a small step towards future policy rate cuts, and it also signals that China’s central bank will finally start to follow other central banks in lowering its policy rate,” Citigroup economists said in a report.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 7 cents to $57.16 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 69 cents on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, declined 27 cents to $62.69 per barrel in London. It gained 83 cents the previous session.

CURRENCY: The dollar declined to 109.03 yen from Tuesday’s 109.16. The euro gained to $1.1081 from $1.1077.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic kids' show "Sesame Street" will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend."

13-year-old murder suspect on the run

Thumbnail for the video titled "13-year-old murder suspect on the run"

With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time.

Thumbnail for the video titled "With the help of technology, a North Carolina father in hospice care got to see his son play basketball one more time."

All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election

Thumbnail for the video titled "All but one constitutional amendment passed in Tuesday's election"

Proposition results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposition results"

General election turnout

Thumbnail for the video titled "General election turnout"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19"

Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newly released body camera footage shows Arizona police using a taser on a man as he holds his 1-year-old daughter."

Crime spree ends in MN home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime spree ends in MN home invasion"

6PM: Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "6PM: Election Coverage"

5PM Election Coverage

Thumbnail for the video titled "5PM Election Coverage"

Statewide propositions update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statewide propositions update"