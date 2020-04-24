AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson steps down, Stankey to succeed

FILE – This file photo combo shows the AT&T logo on the side of a corporate office in Springfield, Ill., left, and a DirecTV satellite dish atop a home in Los Angeles. AT&T is launching a new internet-delivered TV service Monday as it struggles with a shrinking DirecTV satellite business. The new service, AT&T TV, will have the same channels offered on DirecTV, but it’ll come over the internet rather than a satellite dish. AT&T has been testing the service in about a dozen markets and is now making it available to anyone. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is stepping down after leading the telecommunications giant for 13 years.

The Dallas company named John Stankey as chief executive effective July 1.

Stankey, 57, has been president and chief operating officer since October 2019. He joined AT&T in 1985.

Stephenson, 60, will stay on as executive chairman until January 2021. During his tenure, AT&T has transformed the former Ma Bell into a conglomerate with acquisition of DirecTV and Time Warner.

His retirement last year was postponed after an activist investor questioned the elevation of Stankey. That dispute has been settled.