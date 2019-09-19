Breaking News
Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter for 2018 fatal wreck

Average 30-year mortgage rate rose to 3.73%

Business

by: JOSH BOAK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
mortgage rates, home, housing, real estate

FILE – In this July 22, 2019, file photo a sign is displayed outside a house for sale in North Andover, Mass. On Thursday, Sept. 19, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates shot up this week, yet they stayed close to the historic lows that appear to be helping the real estate market.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.73% from 3.56% last week. The rate averaged 4.65% a year ago, when the higher government debt from President Donald Trump’s tax cuts enabled borrowing costs to rise. But as the economic outlook has become less certain, the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates and borrowing costs have tumbled in ways that are generally aiding homebuyers.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans climbed to 3.21% from 3.09% last week.

