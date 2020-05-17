1  of  4
Breaking News
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Archer Co. Four new recoveries from COVID-19 reported in Wichita Co., total now 57 Comanche Co. tops 200 COVID-19 cases, Tillman Co. reports 11 recoveries WF City Council on proposed QuikTrip

Average US gas price up 5 cents over 3 weeks to $1.97

Business
Posted: / Updated:

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past three weeks, to $1.97 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the slight jump comes after prices at the pump crashed for nine weeks straight during the coronavirus pandemic.

She says gas prices are likely to continue to rise amid increased demand as widespread stay-at-home orders are eased.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.40 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.56, down 6 cents.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News