WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new location is almost ready to open for the popular soap and fragrance store Bath & Body Works.

The new location is in the former Dressbarn location in the Quail Creek Crossing shopping center, and a sign on the door says the opening day will be Friday, January 27, at 10 a.m.

In August of 2022, the Bath & Body Works store in Sikes Senter Mall said they would be closing that store and moving to Quail Creek. However, the store has since said that location will stay open.

Previously in 2021, Old Navy announced that they would be closing their storefront in the mall and moving to Quail Creek Crossing which opened in February of 2022.