Beer in a paper bottle? Brewer Carlsberg thinks it can work

Business
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish brewer Carlsberg says it is developing a paper beer bottle made from sustainably sourced wood fibers.

The Copenhagen-based company unveiled Friday two new prototypes that are “fully recyclable and have an inner barrier to allow the bottles to contain beer.”

The inside barriers are made of polymers but Carlsberg said it is trying to create a bottle made entirely of bio-materials, without polymers.

The prototypes are part of the company’s efforts to have zero carbon emissions at its breweries and reduce by 30% the carbon footprint across its value chain by 2030.

The brewer said it would join forces with Coca-Cola, Swedish vodka maker Absolut, and makeup group L’Oreal to develop paper bottles.

