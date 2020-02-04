Best Buy CEO will stay in role after investigation

Breaking News
BREAKING: Arrest Made; Sisters Killed in A&M Commerce Residence Hall
1  of  106
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Bowie Medial Clinic Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy City View ISD Clarence Muehlberger Travel Center Clay County Senior Center Crowell ISD District Court, 30th Edgemere Church of Christ Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Falls-Ride First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Greyhound and Jefferson Busses Henrietta ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nocona Medical Clinic North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Center Northside ISD Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Pain Rehab Group Clinic Perrin-Whitt ISD Petrolia CISD PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Reneau Rehab Burkburnett Reneau Rehab Wichita Falls River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Sacred Heart Catholic Church--WF Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Terral Public Schools The Arc of Wichita County The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Best Buy CEO will stay in role after investigation

Business

by: JOSEPH PISANI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. Best Buy said Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, that CEO Corie Barry will continue to lead the company after its board completed an investigation into allegations against her in an anonymous letter. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy said Tuesday that CEO Corie Barry will continue to lead the company after its board completed an investigation into allegations against her in an anonymous letter.

The company did not disclose what the investigation found, but said that Barry “fully cooperated” with the probe.

“I appreciate the Board’s support and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic vision,” Barry said in a prepared statement.

Best Buy hasn’t revealed what allegations were made in the anonymous letter, but The Wall Street Journal reportedlast month that it referenced Barry having an inappropriate romantic relationship with Karl Sanft, a former vice president at Best Buy.

Sanft toldthe The Star Tribune last week that he did not have an affair with Barry.

Best Buy, which is based in Richfield, Minnesota, said it hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations and declined to comment further.

Barry, who became CEO of Best Buy Co. in June, replaced Hubert Joly after he stepped down and took on the role of executive chairman. Barry, 44, has worked at the company since 1999. She is Best Buy’s first female CEO in its more than 50-year history.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News