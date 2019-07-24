Boeing post loss of nearly $3 billion in 2Q

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is reporting a second quarter loss of $2.94 billion a week after saying problems with its advanced 737 Max jet will set the company back at least $5 billion.

On a per share basis, the Chicago plane maker reported a loss Wednesday of $5.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.92 per share. Wall Street had been expecting a loss of $1.85, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue reached $15.75 billion, well short of the $17.98 billion industry analysts had expected.

Shares of Boeing Co. edged slightly lower before the opening bell.

