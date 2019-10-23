Branson: Brexit ‘saddest’ event for UK since World War II

Business
Posted: / Updated:
Richard Branson

Richard Branson arrives to Ben Gurion airport to inaugurate the start of Virgin Atlantic airline in Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Virgin Group founder Richard Branson says Brexit is the “saddest thing” that’s happened to Britain and Europe since World War II.

Speaking in Israel, where he was inaugurating new Virgin Atlantic services, Branson said British voters were “misled” before the 2016 referendum and if given another chance would vote to stay in Europe.

He added: “I would certainly recommend that that’s how they should vote.”

British lawmakers blocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt Tuesday to fast-track his Brexit bill through Parliament so that the U.K. can leave the bloc as scheduled on Oct. 31.

Britain is now awaiting a decision from Brussels about whether the bloc will delay the U.K.’s scheduled departure to prevent a chaotic no-deal exit in just eight days.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

