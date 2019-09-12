CEOs speak out on gun violence, want Congressional action

Business

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 14, 2018 file photo, a man wears an unloaded pistol during a pro gun-rights rally in Austin, Texas. In a letter sent to the Senate on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, CEOs from businesses including Airbnb, Twitter and Uber asked Congress to pass a bill to require background checks on all gun sales and a strong red flag law that would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The CEOs of more than 100 companies are stepping into the nation’s gun debate, imploring Congress to expand background checks and enact a strong “red flag” law.

In a letter sent to the Senate on Thursday, CEOs from businesses including Airbnb, Twitter and Uber asked Congress to pass a bill to require background checks on all gun sales and a strong red flag law that would allow courts to issue life-saving extreme risk protection orders.

The country’s law on background checks needs to be updated, the CEOs argued, saying the current law doesn’t reflect how people buy guns today.

The New York Times was first to report on the letter .

The CEOs’ letter comes after shootings at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, as well as those in West Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Walmart earlier this month decided to discontinue sales of certain gun ammunition and also will discontinue handgun sales in Alaska.

The retailer is further requesting that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms at its Walmart and Sam’s Club stores unless they are law enforcement officers. However, it said that it won’t be changing its policy for customers who have permits for concealed carry. Walmart says it will be adding signage in stores to inform customers of those changes.

Other retailers including Walgreens and Kroger have followed suit, with Publix — Florida’s largest supermarket chain — announcing Thursday it is also asking customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores.

Senators, who returned from recess this week, are pushing to require background checks for private gun sales and made a fresh pitch to President Donald Trump on Wednesday as part of an effort to break the gridlock over legislation to curb gun violence following a summer of more mass shootings.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19"

Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning"

What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13"

Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party"

Texoma school districts prepare for flu season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma school districts prepare for flu season"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"

Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019"

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge"

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News