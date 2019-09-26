China demands US drop latest sanctions over Iran oil

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded that Washington drop sanctions imposed on Chinese companies and executives for transporting Iranian oil.

The foreign ministry on Thursday criticized the use of U.S. laws against Chinese companies and called on the Trump administration to “immediately correct the wrong approach.”

A ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said China’s dealings with Iran are in line with international law “and must be respected.”

The penalties announced Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apply to six Chinese companies and their chief executives. They include units of major Chinese state-owned companies.

Geng said Washington “disregards the legitimate rights and interests of all parties and wields the stick of sanctions at will. It tramples on the basic norms governing international relations.”

