China: US demand of WTO shows ‘arrogance and selfishness’

Business
Posted: / Updated:

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused Washington of “arrogance and selfishness” after President Donald Trump added to trade strains with Beijing by pressing for the World Trade Organization to stop allowing some countries to more lenient treatment as developing economies.

A foreign ministry spokeswoman said Monday that China needs to retain that status to “achieve real trade fairness.”

Trump said in a memo Friday he wants the WTO to prevent stronger economies from claiming developing country status.

Developing countries are allowed more time to open their economies under WTO rules. They have more leeway to subsidize exports and procedural advantages in WTO disputes.

The Chinese spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said the Trump administration’s demand “further exposed its wayward arrogance and selfishness.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News