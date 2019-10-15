Citigroup: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Breaking News
This Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows a Citibank credit card in New Orleans. Citigroup Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, Oct. 14. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup Inc. on Tuesday reported higher third-quarter earnings, driven by a lower effective tax rate and higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and cost of credit.

The New York-based company said it earned $4.91 billion, or earnings of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The U.S. bank posted revenue net of interest expense was $18.57 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.6 billion.

