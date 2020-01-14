1  of  2
Breaking News
WF woman dead following pedestrian accident in WF BREAKING: First vaping related death reported in Wichita County

Citigroup profits rise 15%, helped by trading like JPMorgan

Business

by: KEN SWEET, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, the logo for Citigroup appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Citigroup’s fourth-quarter profits rose by 15% from a year earlier, as the bank benefited from a boost in trading similar to its competitor JPMorgan Chase. Citi said Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, that bond trading revenues were up 49% from a year earlier, when a steep downfall in the last quarter of 2018 took its toll on all banks’ trading desks. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup’s fourth-quarter profits rose by 15%, as the banking conglomerate benefited from a boost in trading similar to competitor JPMorgan Chase.

The New York-based bank said Tuesday that it earned a profit of $4.98 billion, or $2.15 per share, compared with a profit of $4.3 billion, or $1.65 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results topped analysts’ expectations for a profit of $1.81 a share, according to FactSet.

Like JPMorgan Chase, which also reported its results on Tuesday, Citi saw a boost in profits from its trading operations. Bond trading revenues rose 49% from a year earlier, when a steep downfall in the markets in the fourth quarter took its toll on all banks’ trading desks.

In Citi’s consumer group, profits rose 12% from a year earlier, helped by the bank’s large credit card division where more consumers borrowed and spent during the holiday season.

The bank’s return on common equity, a measurement on how well a bank performs with the assets it holds, was 10.6% in the quarter. Banks the size of Citi typically aim to have that figure above 10%.

For the full year, Citi had a profit of $19.4 billion, up from $18.05 billion in 2018. Revenue at the bank was $74.29 billion compared with $72.85 billion a year before.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News