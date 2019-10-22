Coal-reliant Poland welcomes plan for first nuclear plant

Business
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has welcomed plans by a top businessman to build what would be the nation’s first nuclear power plant and help reduce dependence on coal.

The Energy Ministry commented Tuesday on a memorandum of understanding that Poland’s firm Synthos SA signed this week with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy to cooperate on the construction of a 300 MW small modular reactor in Poland by 2029.

Synthos co-owner Michal Solowow said his goal was to supply clean and safe energy at a time when Poland should be cutting coal, a polluting fuel from which the country gets 80% of its energy.

The ministry said small reactors could contribute energy for industrial use, but stressed the government still wants to build reactors of up to 9,000 MW by 2040.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"

Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure"

Best Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Buy"

Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away"

Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun"

Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground"

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"