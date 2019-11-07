1  of  4
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott appoints Wichitan to Judge Fudge’s position UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal overnight crash UPDATE: Wednesday Lawton shotting now a homicide Man arrested for murder of Eddie Donte Hill

Consumer borrowing rises, led by more auto and student loans

Business

by: CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo shows credit cards in New Orleans. On Thursday, Nov. 7, the Federal Reserve releases its August report on consumer borrowing for September. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer borrowing rose in September at a modest pace, driven by more student and auto loans, though a category that mostly includes credit cards fell for the second straight month.

The Federal Reserve said Thursday that overall consumer borrowing increased 2.8% to $4.15 trillion. A category that covers student and auto loans rose 4.2%, while credit card debt fell 1.2%.

Americans are spending at a solid pace but in recent months have relied less on borrowing. Steady, if modest, income growth has enabled consumers to shop more while also stepping up saving. A separate government report last week showed that spending rose in September, but incomes increased more, lifting the savings rate to 8.3%, the highest in six months.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signs about the strength of consumer spending.

The economy has slowed this year as global growth has weakened and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China has raised costs for U.S. businesses and dragged down U.S. exports. Businesses have cut back on their spending on computers, machinery and other equipment.

The U.S. economy expanded at just a 1.9% annual rate in the July-September quarter, down from as much as 3.1% in the first three months of the year.

Still, healthy consumer spending has kept the economy afloat, as Americans’ economic outlook remains optimistic, thanks in part to steady hiring and an ultra-low unemployment rate of 3.6%.

The Fed’s monthly credit report does not cover home mortgages or other loans secured by real estate, such as home equity loans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"

Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District"

Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair"

Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting"

Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meredith Kennedy appointed as new 78th District Judge"

Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorists encouraged to #EndTheStreakTX, make roadways safe"

fake funerals are a growing trend

Thumbnail for the video titled "fake funerals are a growing trend"

"Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Jaws Of Life" Free Toddler Stuck In Shopping Cart"

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree On Its Way To Washington"