Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Court: Deutsche Bank does not have Trump’s tax returns

Business
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court revealed Thursday that President Donald Trump’s longtime lender, Deutsche Bank, does not have Trump’s personal tax returns.

The bank previously said it has certain tax records Congress wants in its investigation of the president’s finances.

The records are part of the bank’s response to a subpoena asking the bank for a host of documents related to Trump and his family.

Trump has sued to block two House committees from getting the records. Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, declined to say whose tax records it has, citing privacy rules.

That prompted a challenge from several news organizations who asked the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals to unseal a letter the bank had filed with the court about the records.

The appeals court declined that request but said in a ruling Thursday that the only relevant tax returns the bank has “are not those of the president.”

The court did not identify whose records the bank has. The bank has said it also has tax records “related to parties not named in the subpoenas but who may constitute ‘immediate family'” of individuals named in the document request.

Lawmakers have said they are seeking the banking records as they investigate possible “foreign influence in the U.S. political process.”

Trump has long declined to release his tax returns and wants to block two House committees from getting the records, calling their document requests unlawful.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Missing student Portland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing student Portland"

Finger Gun NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finger Gun NBC News"

Scooter attack Austin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scooter attack Austin"

Crime stoppers golf tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime stoppers golf tournament"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-11-19"

Christmas Magic Auction Gala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Christmas Magic Auction Gala"

Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls woman announces plans to run for congressional district 13"

State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Sen. Pat Fallon decides against facing John Cornyn for US Senate seat"

Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest, memorial planned to mark one year since Wilder's death"

What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?"

US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run

Thumbnail for the video titled "US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run"

SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News