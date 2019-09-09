1  of  2
Breaking News
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton Report: St. Sen. Pat Fallon considers run against U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Court rules startup may collect data from LinkedIn profiles

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Sept. 22, 2016, file photo shows a sculpture on a terrace outside the offices of LinkedIn in San Francisco. A federal appeals court has affirmed the right of a startup company to collect information from people’s public profiles on networking service LinkedIn. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco upheld a previous ruling Monday, Sept. 9. 2019, siding with hiQ Labs, a San Francisco company that analyzes workforce data scraped from profiles. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has affirmed the right of a startup company to collect information from people’s public profiles on networking service LinkedIn.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco upheld a previous ruling Monday siding with hiQ Labs, a San Francisco company that analyzes workforce data scraped from profiles.

LinkedIn invoked a federal anti-hacking law in telling hiQ to stop. It also installed technical blocks to prevent hiQ from accessing otherwise publicly available information on LinkedIn users. A 2017 ruling ordered LinkedIn to stop blocking the startup. LinkedIn appealed.

LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft Corp., said it is disappointed in the decision and evaluating options for an appeal. HiQ did not immediately respond for a message for comment Monday.

Orin Kerr, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley called the ruling a “major decision for the open internet.”

“It doesn’t establish that scraping websites is completely legal, but it goes a long way toward establishing that it’s not a federal crime,” he said. The decision, he added, means that, while a hacker could be arrested for breaking into a website, a person “can’t be arrested and prosecuted just for visiting it.”

___

This story has been updated to correct that the appeals court is located in San Francisco, not Michigan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents in Lawton head to the voting booth to chose next city councilors"

New Odyssey system, payment on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Odyssey system, payment on hold"

Cafe con leche

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cafe con leche"

crime stoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "crime stoppers"

Target Circle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Target Circle"

WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD TRE nullified. tax rate change"

Congress back in session, President in battle ground state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress back in session, President in battle ground state"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-10-19"

UPS Hiring spree

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Hiring spree"

Ram recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ram recall"

Nissan CEO steps down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nissan CEO steps down"

Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young County leaders seek solution to animal control problem"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News