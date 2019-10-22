Delivery food fight: Just Eat rejects another takeover offer

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Undated handout photo of someone using the Just Eat mobile phone app. Food delivery company Just Eat has rejected a takeover offer from South Africa’s Prosus, saying that the 4.9 billion-pound ($6.2 billion) cash offer “significantly undervalues” it. (Just Eat/Via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Food delivery company Just Eat rejected Tuesday a takeover proposal from investment firm Prosus, saying that the 4.9 billion-pound ($6.2 billion) cash offer “significantly undervalues” it.

Prosus N.V., which is owned by the wealthy South African investment group Naspers, had already bid twice for Just Eat in private, and made its third one public – only to be rejected again.

Shares in Just Eat jumped 26% in London on Tuesday as investors seemed to hope for a newly raised bid.

Just Eat has operations in many European countries as well as Australia, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, among others. It said in a statement that its board “unanimously recommends that shareholders reject the Prosus offer,” at 7.1 pounds a share.

The company in July agreed to merge with Dutch rival Takeaway.com in a 9 billion-pound ($12 billion) deal and is focused on completing that deal, with a shareholders’ vote expected in December.

Prosus has stakes in several food delivery companies, including iFood in Latin America, Swiggy in India, and Delivery Hero in Europe. It is owned by Naspers, which became hugely wealthy through an early investment in Chinese tech investment company Tencent. Its stake of about 31% in Tencent is worth $123 billion, making Naspers one of the world’s biggest tech investment companies.

The bid for Just Eat appears to be timed to a recent drop in the company’s share price — as recently as this summer it was around 8 pounds a share.

More broadly, it comes at a time when investors around the world are reassessing the valuation of some online businesses, with workspace startup WeWork struggling financially and some IPOs not doing as well as hoped.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"

Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure"

Best Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Buy"

Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away"

Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun"

Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground"

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"