Eurozone economy grows at modest pact in third quarter

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Cars pass by near the skyline with the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The 19-country eurozone economy grew at a subdued pace in the third quarter, continuing a shaky upswing amid trade disputes and uncertainty over Brexit.

At the same time, weaker inflation figures cast a shadow over the outlook and presented a challenge for the new president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, as she takes office.

Statistics agency Eurostat said Thursday that the economy grew 0.2% in the quarter from the previous three-month period.

The countries that share the euro are growing at a slower pace amid uncertainty over when and how Britain will leave the EU and the U.S.-China trade dispute, which have weighed on business confidence. The ECB responded in September by launching a stimulus package of bond purchases and an interest rate cut.

Unemployment remained unchanged in September at 7.5%, the lowest since July 2008, as the labor market continues its slow recovery from the 2010-2012 eurozone debt crisis.

But inflation dropped to an annual rate of just 0.7% from 0.8% the month before, underlining the ECB’s struggle to lift it toward its target of just under 2%.

“The slightly better-than-expected third-quarter GDP figure for the eurozone does not alter the fact that the region is expanding at only a very modest pace,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics. “And forward-looking indicators suggest that it is likely to slow further in the fourth quarter.”

The weak outlook is one of the challenges facing Lagarde as she takes office Friday. She inherits a package of stimulus measures including 20 billion euros ($22 billion) a month in purchases of government and corporate bonds by the central bank, a step which pumps newly printed money into the financial system to stimulate more lending, growth and inflation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

K9 heroes in training

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 heroes in training"

Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court rules Colorado police won't pay compensation after destroying a family's home during their pursuit of a shoplifting suspect."

A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A growing number of women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at younger ages, with no family history."

Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top trends this Halloween have consumers spending big bucks"

A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A former engineer for City of Lakeland, Florida has been arrested after being accused of providing false information on his 2012 job application, new documents show."

Nightmare on Main Street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nightmare on Main Street"

Hirschi Veterans Day program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hirschi Veterans Day program"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-31-19"

League of women voters 100 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "League of women voters 100 anniversary"

How cold is too cold for your dog?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How cold is too cold for your dog?"

Preventing and thawing frozen pipes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preventing and thawing frozen pipes"

Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haynes Elementary hires Shatanya Clarke as 'Principal for the Day'"