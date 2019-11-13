1  of  2
Breaking News
Altus police searching for missing man LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

Facebook says it removed 3.2B fake accounts in 6 months

Business
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook says it removed 3.2 billion fake accounts from its service from April to September, up slightly from 3 billion in the previous six months.

Nearly all of the bogus accounts were caught before they had a chance to become “active” users of the social network, so they are not counted in the user figures the company reports regularly. Facebook estimates that about 5% of its 2.45 billion user accounts are fake.

The company said in a report Wednesday that it removed 18.5 million instances of child nudity and sexual exploitation from its main platform in the April-September period, up from 13 million in the previous six months. It says the increase was due to improvements in detection.

The report is Facebook’s fourth on standards enforcement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Impeachment Inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Inquiry"

Officials at Minnesota school apologize after hot meals were taken from as many as 40 students and tossed in the trash because they owed more than $15 in outstanding lunch debts.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials at Minnesota school apologize after hot meals were taken from as many as 40 students and tossed in the trash because they owed more than $15 in outstanding lunch debts."

New Treatment Offers Dry Eye Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment Offers Dry Eye Relief"

Freshman dies after being found unconscious at Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freshman dies after being found unconscious at Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house."

Artifacts Discovered at Ohio Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "Artifacts Discovered at Ohio Church"

Oh! Christmas Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oh! Christmas Tree"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-13-19"

Rainbow House donation drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainbow House donation drive"

Wichitan of the year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitan of the year"

WF economic outlook

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF economic outlook"

TABC starting new program for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TABC starting new program for veterans"

Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals"