Facebook says it isn’t fact checking politicians on the site

Business

by: BARBARA ORTUTAY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Facebook bidding for live-stream rights of Thursday Night Football_70935018-159532

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook says it does not fact check politicians’ statements on its site, even if they might be false.

The social network operator says that’s because such statements could be newsworthy — and it doesn’t want to act as a “referee” for political debates.

Facebook works with third-party fact checkers, including The Associated Press, to weed out misinformation, such as false news and manipulated photos and videos.

But Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, said the company has exempted politicians’ posts from its fact checking program for more than a year. But if politicians share previously debunked links or other material, those will be demoted and banned from being included in ads.

“At Facebook, our role is to make sure there is a level playing field, not to be a political participant ourselves,” Clegg said, according to a transcript Facebook posted on its website of his speech at the Atlantic Festival in Washington on Tuesday.

Twitter also has a newsworthiness exemption in its policy that adds warning labels to politicians’ tweets if they violate the service’s rules but involve matters of public interest. Before the policy was enacted in June, Twitter exempted prominent leaders from many of its rules, contending that publishing their controversial tweets helps hold them accountable and encourages discussion.

Critics say treating politicians’ speech differently gives them a free pass to spread hate, abuse and misinformation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Buying, selling old phones"

Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nogales residents empathize with migrants but favor legal entry"

Burkburnett student lends a helping hand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett student lends a helping hand"

WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother"

UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Man Identified in Fatal Tanker Truck Fire"

Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion"

Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie farmers in high spirits for winter crop"

National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "National nonprofit brings comfort in cases for foster kids in area organizations"

How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents

Thumbnail for the video titled "How volunteer firefighters battle traumatic incidents"

national comic book day

Thumbnail for the video titled "national comic book day"

Alzheimer's care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's care"

Bird-safe windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bird-safe windows"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News