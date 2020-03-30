Breaking News
First glimpse inside Louisiana’s makeshift hospital during coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) Take a look inside the Morial Convention Center turned makeshift hospital in New Orleans.

It took Louisiana about a week to build its newest medical facility which will free up space at hospitals statewide that are needed for critically ill patients, NOLA mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

On Sunday, Cantrell and Governor John Bel Edwards toured what’s being called the medical surge buildout at the Convention Center.

Rows of makeshift hospital rooms line the main convention floor and are separated by temporary walls and doors.

All the rooms appear to be furnished with a bed, lamps, makeshift desk and a telephone.

As of Sunday, the hospital was equipped with 240 hospital beds, with 120 beds in each wing.

The makeshift hospital is not open to the public, Cantrell said, instead patients will arrive from hospitals.

