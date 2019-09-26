French bank BNP Paribas accused of enabling Sudan war crimes

Business

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — An alliance of human right organizations says nine Sudanese people have filed a criminal complaint against French bank BNP Paribas for alleged complicity in crimes against humanity, torture, and genocide during the conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region.

The International Federation for Human Rights said the complaint filed Thursday in Paris marks “the first attempt” to hold the bank responsible for its alleged role in giving Sudanese authorities access to international money markets from at least 2002 to 2008.

The Sudanese government, military and militias were accused of committing crimes against humanity in response to a rebellion that started in 2003.

Former President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crimes and genocide charges linked to the Darfur conflict.

