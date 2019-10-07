German factory orders decline again in August

Business
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe’s biggest economy, dropped for the second consecutive month in August — led by lower demand from domestic customers.

The Economy Ministry said Monday that orders were 0.6% lower compared with the previous month. That followed a 2.1% decline in July.

There was a 2.6% drop in orders from inside Germany, while demand from foreign customers improved. Orders from other countries in the eurozone rose 1.5% and those from elsewhere were up 0.4%.

German industrial data have been largely disappointing for months. The economy contracted slightly in the second quarter and is widely believed to have shrunk further in the just-concluded third quarter, which would put it in a technical recession.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Coffee with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a purpose"

Townhall meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Townhall meeting"

8th annual empty bowls event

Thumbnail for the video titled "8th annual empty bowls event"

Joshua Brown fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Joshua Brown fatality"

pedestrian collision

Thumbnail for the video titled "pedestrian collision"

Young brain cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Young brain cancer"

Daycare escape NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare escape NBC News"

Hate symbol NBC News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hate symbol NBC News"

Heaviest pumpkin ever

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaviest pumpkin ever"

National 4-H Week FOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "National 4-H Week FOX"

Phone tracking personal data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone tracking personal data"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-7-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News