1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

German machinery orders plummet, adding to recession fears

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2009 file photo an employee of MAN Turbo company works on compressors and turbines at the factory in Oberhausen, western Germany. A German machine engeneering association says that orders for German machinery, an important export, plummeted in August adding to signs of a recession in Europe’s biggest economy. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

BERLIN (AP) — An industry association says orders for German machinery, an important export, plummeted in August, adding to signs of a recession in Europe’s biggest economy.

The VDMA group said Friday that orders were down 17% compared with a year earlier, with demand from abroad dropping 19% and orders from inside Germany falling 12%. Orders from countries outside the eurozone fell a particularly sharp 21%.

VDMA’s Olaf Wortmann said the figures suggest single-digit drops in previous months were “only a pause for breath,” given pessimism about exports in recent surveys. The group said that, for the June-August period, orders were 8% lower than a year earlier.

Germany’s economy contracted slightly in the second quarter and is widely believed to have shrunk further in the third, putting it in a technical recession.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Rick Perry expected to resign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rick Perry expected to resign"

Domestic violence support group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence support group"

Grand Hotel drugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Hotel drugs"

Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state"

SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students"

Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge"

WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival"

HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club"

UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident"

DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality"

Wendy Fox Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy Fox Trial"

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News