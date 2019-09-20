Germany’s Commerzbank plans 4,300 job cuts in restructuring

Business
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Commerzbank AG says it’s planning to cut 4,300 jobs and close 200 branches as part of a restructuring that will also see it sell its stake in Poland’s mBank.

The bank, Germany’s second largest, said Friday the sale of its majority share in mBank should reduce risk and help bring in enough cash to finance its restructuring plans.

The cut of 4,300 jobs, about one tenth of the bank’s global workforce, will also be partially offset by the creation of 2,000 new fulltime jobs in other areas.

And, it says “with around 800 branches, around 200 fewer than today, the institution will continue to have a comprehensive presence in Germany.”

The measures will have to be approved by the bank’s supervisory board next week.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Witnesses help stop alleged robber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Witnesses help stop alleged robber"

YMCA Imagination playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCA Imagination playground"

17th artillery reunion

Thumbnail for the video titled "17th artillery reunion"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-20-19"

Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Bust: Duo arrested for manufacture and delivery"

Probation violation of Stephanie Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Probation violation of Stephanie Perry"

Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former owner of Outskirts sentenced in stalking case"

Allsup's Burritos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allsup's Burritos"

Law Enforcement Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Enforcement Facility"

United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion"

4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "4A Board discusses old Stanley Tools building, Cobra Kai Flight Academy potential expansion"

Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon child receives special gift thanks to the Vernon PD"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News