Germany’s Lufthansa cancels 1,300 flights because of strike

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa is canceling around 1,300 flights on Thursday and Friday because of a planned strike by a union representing cabin crew in Germany.

The UFO union has called members out on a 48-hour strike starting at midnight. It is part of a bitter dispute with Germany’s biggest airline about pay and the union’s legal status.

Lufthansa said Wednesday it is putting together a special flight plan and passengers will be able to check their flight’s status on its website .

It said that it will be able to operate 2,300 of Thursday’s 3,000 planned flights and 2,400 of those planned for Friday. Around 180,000 passengers will be affected by cancelations.

A Frankfurt court earlier Wednesday rejected an attempt by Lufthansa to block the strike. Lufthansa said it would appeal.

