Google settles with labor board over employee speech

FILE – In this May 1, 2019, file photo, a person walks past a Google sign in San Francisco. Google says it’s reached a settlement over employees’ ability to speak out about workplace issues. Under the settlement with the National Labor Relations Board, Google has agreed to post a notice to remind employees of their rights.. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google says it’s reached a settlement over employees’ ability to speak out about workplace issues.

Under the settlement with the National Labor Relations Board, Google has agreed to post a notice to remind employees of their rights.

A Wall Street Journal report says the tech giant also has to make sure employees know they are allowed to discuss matters with the media and with each other.

Google employees are known for being some of the most outspoken in the tech industry and have advocated for topics including equal pay and sexual misconduct investigations.

The case stems from a complaint made by a former employee who says he was retaliated against and fired for speaking about conservative views.

Google says the settlement has no mention of political activity.

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"

Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019"

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge"

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol"

