Graft trial told Malaysian ex-PM’s wife was influential

Breaking News
BREAKING: Car drives into Kansas City Chiefs parade
1  of  176
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone 78th District Court Anchor Baptist-WF Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Archer City Service Center Archer County Courthouse and Annex Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Bible Baptist Church - WF Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Building Blocks Learning Center Burkburnett ISD Burkburnett Meals on Wheels Burkburnett Senior Center Child Care Partners Children Come First Day Care Childrens Corner Daycare Childrens Learning Center Chillicothe ISD Christ Academy Christ’s Community Fellowship, Arrowhead Ranch Estates Church of Good News City View ISD Clay County Senior Center Clinics of North Texas- Lab, Radiology, Clinic Care (doctors will notify pa Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) Dexter Learning District Court, 30th Dr. Ghanbari East Side Faith Center Edgemere Church of Christ Electra ISD Electra Medical Clinic Elk's Lodge #1105 Emanuel Baptist Church, WF Evangel Temple-WF Express Employment Faith Baptist Church- Iowa Park Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Child Development Center Henrietta First Baptist Church - Henrietta First Baptist Church -- Grandfield First Baptist Church WF First Baptist Church WF- All Activities First Baptist Church--Iowa Park First Baptist Church--Jolly First Christian Church WF First Pentacostal Church of God--WF First Presbyterian Church--W.F. First United Methodist Church- Iowa Park First United Methodist Church--Vernon First United Methodist Church--WF Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Gods Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Goldsmith Drug Store-Electra Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Hamilton Street Church of Christ--Olney Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta Church of Christ Henrietta Cowboy Church Henrietta ISD Heritage Assembly of God Church--WF Hillcrest Clinic - Vernon Holliday ISD Holy Family Catholic Church Iowa Park Church of Christ Iowa Park CISD Iowa Park Clinic Iowa Park Pharmacy Jacksboro ISD Jefferson Street Baptist Church Justice of the Peace of Burkburnett Precinct #2 Kiddie Kottage/Graham Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lamar Baptist Church Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Lion Cub Academy Magic Aire Maplewood Ambulatory Surgery Center Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague County Courthouse and Annex Montague ISD Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church--WF Munday ISD Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center North Texas Rehab Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pain Rehab Group Clinic Pain Rehabilitation Group of Wichita Falls Park Clinic Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels PETS Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic Prairie Valley ISD Quanah ISD Red River Hospital Out Patient Programming Region 9 Service Center River Assembly of God-Burk Rose St. Clinic Rose St. School Saint Jo ISD Saint Jo Medical Clinic School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care Tenth and Broad Church of Christ Texas DMV Office Texas Medical Allergy Chiropractic The Arc of Wichita County The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Thornberry Baptist Church Throckmorton ISD TMC Imaging United Regional Cardiac/Pulminary Rehab United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Physicians Group Vernon ISD VIP Tots Childcare Wayland Baptist University Wee School WF- Falls Ride Wichita Christian Wichita Co. Offices Wichita County Court at Law #2 Wichita County Humane Society Wichita County Sheriff's Office Wichita County Tax Office Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Wichita Falls Child Support Office Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls YMCA Wichita Falls Youth Ballet Wilbarger Tax Assessor-Collector Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD Workforce Solutions Center Workforce Solutions North Texas - All offices Workforce Solutions North Texas - Bowie Workforce Solutions North Texas - Graham Workforce Solutions Of North Texas, Bowie YMCA Bill Bartley Branch YMCA Downtown Branch Wichita Falls YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young Ages Preschool Young County courthouse

Graft trial told Malaysian ex-PM’s wife was influential

Business

by: EILEEN NG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Rosmah Mansor

Rosmah Mansor, right, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The graft trial of Rosmah has begun, with a top prosecutor saying she wielded considerable influence. (AP Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The wife of Malaysian ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak went on trial Wednesday for alleged corruption in the same courthouse as her husband, with a top prosecutor saying she wielded considerable influence due to her “overbearing nature.”

Although Rosmah Mansor holds no official post, deputy public prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said she “placed herself in a position where she was able to influence decisions in the public sector.” Evidence will show she was “actuated by a corrupt intention” at all times in seeking and receiving bribes related to a 1.25 billion ringgit ($303 million) solar energy project, Sri Ram said.

“She occupied no official position. However, she wielded considerable influence by reason of her overbearing nature,” he said.

Rosmah, 68, pleaded not guilty last year to two charges of corruption linked to a project to supply and install solar energy panels in 369 schools in eastern Sarawak state on Borneo island. She was accused of soliciting bribes from a manager at Jepak Holdings for her help in securing the contract and receiving a total 6.5 million ringgit ($1.6 million) in cash.

The Education Ministry awarded Jepak the contract without any open tender. Separately, Rosmah was also charged with laudering illegal proceeds and tax evasion in a multibillion-dollar graft scandal that led to her husband’s shocking electoral loss in May 2018.

Rosmah didn’t speak to reporters at the courthouse, where her husband Najib was in the dock for a graft trial at another courtroom on the same floor. At one point, he walked into the courtroom to support his wife.

Sri Ram said Rosmah met two officials from Jepak through a meeting arranged by her former aide, Rizal Mansor, at her private home in 2016. He said a Jepak official was prepared to offer a large sum of money to Rosmah for her help in the form of a “political donation” to her husband.

“The accused knew that the so-called ‘political donation’ was meant as a bribe for her. Payment was contingent on her using her influence to obtain the solar hybrid contract” for Jepak, Sri Ram said.

He said Rosmah had initially asked for 17% of the project value, or over 200 million ringgit ($58.5 million), but later agreed to take 187.5 million ringgit ($45.4 million), or 15% of the contract value.

“She used Rizal Mansor to make her demands and to negotiate the bribe that was to be paid to her,” Sri Ram said. Rosmah was given 5 million ringgit in cash when Jepak won the contract and another 1.5 million ringgit when Jepak received payments from the Education Ministry, he added.

Rizal was initially charged alongside Rosmah but prosecutors dropped charges against him, in move that will likely see him turn a prosecution witness.

Anger over government corruption led to the May 9 election loss for Najib and his coalition, ushering in the first change of power since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957.

Rosmah’s opulent lifestyle was thrown into the public spotlight after police conducted raids on residences associated with her family. Police seized hundreds of boxes of Hermes Birkin handbags, 423 watches, 14 tiaras and other jewelries plus cash estimated to be worth over $267 million. Several other former high-level officials have also been charged with corruption.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News