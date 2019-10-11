How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Breaking News
Business

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Stocks closed sharply higher Friday as the U.S. and China reached a partial deal on trade and said they would continue negotiating.

President Donald Trump agreed to suspend an increase in tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods due to kick in Oct. 15. In exchange, China agreed to boost purchases of U.S. farm products. Technology and industrial companies led the gains.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 32.14 points, or 1.1%, to 2,970.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 319.92 points, or 1.2%, to 26,816.59.

The Nasdaq gained 106.26 points, or 1.3%, to 8,057.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 26.54, or 1.8%, to 1,511.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 18.26 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow added 242.87 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq rose 74.57 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 11.20 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 463.42 points, or 18.5%.

The Dow is up 3,489.13 points, or 15%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,421.76 points, or 21.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 163.34 points, or 12.1%.

