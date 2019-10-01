1  of  2
Italy’s Fiat Chrysler plant hit by strike after worker dies

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2014 file photo, a Fiat logo pictured on a car in Milan, Italy. Fiat Chrysler has agreed to pay $40 million to settle a complaint by securities regulators that it misled investors by overstating monthly sales numbers. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, File)

ROME (AP) — A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worker died overnight in an accident at the group’s facility in Cassino, in central Italy, prompting unions to call a local strike to demand stricter safety rules.

A company spokesman said Tuesday the 40-year-old worker, Fabrizio Greco, died while he was moving a heavy mold in the cold press area of the plant. The man died soon after the accident, despite swift medical assistance. Magistrates are investigating the death.

The three main sector unions called for an eight-hour strike on Tuesday at the Cassino plant, where Fiat Chrysler produces the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Giulietta and Stelvio models.

In a statement, Fiat Chrysler expressed its closeness to the family and said it is cooperating with the authorities looking into the causes of the accident.

