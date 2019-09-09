Japan’s economy continues to grow, according to revised data

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government has revised economic growth data for the April-June quarter, saying the growth had been slightly weaker than initially estimated.

The Cabinet Office reported Monday that real gross domestic product, or GDP — the total value of a nation’s goods and services — had grown at an annual rate of 1.3% during that period.

That was slightly lower than the earlier estimate for 1.8% growth. The data showed that private demand had grown at a slower rate but government investment had risen higher than the earlier estimate.

Analysts said overall the revised numbers did not show that much really changed, and said the Japanese economy continuing to grow was a positive sign.

The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China could hurt Japan’s export-reliant growth.

