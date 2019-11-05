Justice Dept forms group to combat contracting fraud

Business
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is forming a special group of prosecutors and watchdogs from several agencies to fight bid-rigging, price fixing and other fraud that hurts competition in federal government contracting.

Justice officials say the new effort against collusion in government procurement aims to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in contracting.

They noted that last year the federal government spent more than $550 billion, or about 40% of all non-mandated spending, on contracts for goods and services.

The task force will include prosecutors from the department’s antitrust division and 13 U.S. Attorney’s offices around the country, FBI investigators and inspectors general from the departments of Justice and Defense, the U.S. Postal Service and the General Services Administration.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Early Voting Results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Voting Results"

City Council passes new animal ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Council passes new animal ordinance"

Duncan man charged with child abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan man charged with child abuse"

Living with Diabetes Landon's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Living with Diabetes Landon's Story"

Mauled To Death: Ohio Woman Killed By Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mauled To Death: Ohio Woman Killed By Dogs"

Cameras capture zip line fall at FL Urban Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cameras capture zip line fall at FL Urban Air"

Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake"

Overdue Library Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Library Book"

Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19"

Animal ordinance changes and city council preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal ordinance changes and city council preview"

Chamber relocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chamber relocation"

Tuesday election poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday election poll"