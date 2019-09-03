Lego aims to expand sales in China, India

Business
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Toy maker Lego said Tuesday its revenue rose 4% in the first half of 2019 but significant investments to grow its business in China and India led to a 12% drop in net profit.

The privately-held company reported first-half revenue of 14.8 billion kroner ($2.2 billion), while net profit dropped to 2.7 billion kroner ($400 million).

CEO Niels B. Christiansen said the group was “satisfied with our performance given the transformative shifts which continue to reshape the global toy industry.”

Christiansen said that the investments were meant to grow existing oeprations, open new markets in China and India, and develop online sales platforms, among other things.

Consumer sales in established markets such as the Americas and Western Europe grew by single-digit percentages. China, which Lego called “a strategic growth market,” continued its strong double-digit growth in consumer sales.

Lego has some 500 stores around the world carrying the toymaker’s logo. The group will continue to invest in China and is on track to have more than 140 stores in 35 cities by the end of the year.

In addition, more than 70 stores carrying the Lego brand will open outside of China during 2019. There also are plans to open an office in Mumbai, India, in early 2020 from where the group will expand its presence in India.

“The growing middle class, the importance of education and growing economy make India a logical next step in our efforts,” Christiansen said, adding that “stores are really important to learn the product so children can touch it.”

The group, which is based in Billund, Denmark, doesn’t release quarterly figures.

___

This story has been corrected to change the time element to Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

First of two public hearings on WF property tax rate set for September 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "First of two public hearings on WF property tax rate set for September 3"

Theft case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Theft case"

Local family living in hotel after house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family living in hotel after house fire"

Crime Stoppers: cold case homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: cold case homicide"

What The Tech: Iphone secrets

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Iphone secrets"

Some moms put the labor into Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some moms put the labor into Labor Day"

Olive Garden feeds hometown heroes this Labor Day holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olive Garden feeds hometown heroes this Labor Day holiday"

Loved ones release balloons at 3:31 in honor of Lauren Landavazo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones release balloons at 3:31 in honor of Lauren Landavazo"

Fast Eddy's shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Eddy's shooting"

Altus shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus shooting"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News