Lithuania alarmed by Belarusian nuclear plant near border

Business
Posted: / Updated:

HELSINKI (AP) — Lithuania’s president says a nuclear power plant that is due to start operating soon in neighboring Belarus poses “a huge threat to the safety and security” of countries in the region due to insufficient security standards.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Tuesday in Helsinki that the construction of the Astravets nuclear power plant just some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital, has been plagued with accidents, the theft of construction materials and mistreatment of workers.

During a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Nauseda urged fellow EU members to push Belarus to address security issues ahead of the plant’s planned start in January.

Lithuania closed its sole nuclear power plant in 2009 and has forbidden the purchase of energy from Belarus.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Early Voting Results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Voting Results"

City Council passes new animal ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Council passes new animal ordinance"

Duncan man charged with child abuse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Duncan man charged with child abuse"

Living with Diabetes Landon's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Living with Diabetes Landon's Story"

Mauled To Death: Ohio Woman Killed By Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mauled To Death: Ohio Woman Killed By Dogs"

Cameras capture zip line fall at FL Urban Air

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cameras capture zip line fall at FL Urban Air"

Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caged Puppy Pulled From Illinois Lake"

Overdue Library Book

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdue Library Book"

Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 11-5-19"

Animal ordinance changes and city council preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal ordinance changes and city council preview"

Chamber relocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chamber relocation"

Tuesday election poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday election poll"