Lush Cosmetics to deactivate multiple social media accounts, to raise awareness for mental health

(KTVX) — Popular UK-based cosmetics brand Lush announced on Monday that it will be deactivating some of its social media accounts in an effort to address mental health challenges that consumers face daily.

The company is taking a stand and will deactivate its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat accounts beginning Nov. 26, across all 48 countries that it operates in. The accounts will remain deactivated until the platforms take action to provide a “safer environment for users.”

In a news release, the company explains that the serious effects of social media are barely being acknowledged, comparing the situation to how issues surrounding climate change have been ignored for decades.

“Lush, well known for being leaders rather than followers, has decided to address these serious issues now and to start by changing its own practices rather than waiting until others notice that there is actually a real problem,” the company said.

This isn’t the first time the cosmetic brand has quit social media. The company previously attempted to come off social media back in 2019, with their UK channels. Lush blamed FOMO (fear of missing out) and the brand’s compulsion to use social media as the reason for its failure on the earlier attempt.

Lush’s decision to walk away from Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok was strengthened by the latest information from whistleblowers who leaked data showing that Facebook allegedly put profits over the wellbeing of people as well as promotes division.

Just last month, findings found that Instagram promoted addiction and low self-esteem among teens.

Lush is hoping that social media platforms will “introduce strong best practice guidelines and hopes that international regulation will be passed into law.”

“I’ve spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media,” said Mark Constantine, OBE, co-founder, CEO, and product inventor at Lush. “I’m not willing to expose my customers to this harm, so it’s time to take it out of the mix.”

The brand says they are investing in new ways to connect and build better channels of communication elsewhere. Lush will still be active on Twitter and YouTube.