New York to be 1st to require disclosure of tampon materials

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will become the first state to require the disclosure of ingredients in tampons and other menstrual products.

The law was signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said menstrual products could contain toxic or allergy-causing chemicals unknown to consumers.

The law takes effect in 180 days. Manufacturers of menstrual products, including pads and tampons, will then have 18 months to develop new packaging or labels.

Assembly member Linda Rosenthal says consumers currently aren’t informed of changes in materials, including how much cotton is used compared to synthetic materials.

The New York City Democrat noted that women may use the same menstrual products for decades without knowing the exact materials used in them.

Companies including Always have published ingredients online in recent years and say they’re safe.

