Nintendo 2Q net profit jumps from Switch Lite sales

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo says its fiscal second quarter net profit rose by nearly a third on strong sales of software for its Switch Lite game console.

The company said Thursday that its net profit rose to 45.4 billion yen ($420 million) in the July-September quarter from 34 billion yen a year earlier.

Sales rose 23% from a year earlier to 271.9 billion yen ($2.5 billion).

Kyoto-based Nintendo Co. said it sold nearly 5 million Nintendo Switch machines in April-September, while sales of its handheld Switch Lite, which was launched in September, totaled nearly 2 million units.

The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works both as a console and a tablet. More than 40 million consoles have been sold since sales began about two years ago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

