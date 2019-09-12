Paris metro warns over major strike, transport chaos Friday

Business

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Sibeth Ndiaye

In this photo taken on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019 French Government’s spokesperson Sibeth Ndiaye leaves the cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. As Parisians are getting prepared to metro chaos due to a major strike Friday, Sibeth Ndiaye said she will have a thought for struggling passengers from her chauffeur-driven official car. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — Sympathy can only take you so far.

That’s what the French government spokeswoman is finding out after she said she would sympathize with Paris commuters facing a metro strike on Friday — from the comfort of her chauffeur-driven official car.

Sibeth NDiaye told BFM TV she’s going to use her “official car like every day” and that her “heart will be with Paris region people who will struggle in the metro corridors.”

Paris public transport company RATP has warned that ten metro lines will be closed. Several others and the RER suburb train will be severely disrupted, in what may be the biggest interruption since 2007.

RATP workers are protesting a government’s planned pension reform that is expected to make them work longer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-12-19"

Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives with Tyler Manning"

What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's included in iOS 13"

Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Care Partners officials host Texoma Gives preview party"

Texoma school districts prepare for flu season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma school districts prepare for flu season"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"

Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nonprofit officials eagerly await Texoma Gives 2019"

Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man connected to multiple robberies, home invasions, shootings indicted on new home invasion charge"

First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders honored with 'Star of Texas' recognition at state Capitol"

WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF officials remember when the Twin Towers fell"

Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News