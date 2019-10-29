Pfizer narrows its focus and profit soars in 3Q

Business

by: LINDA A. JOHNSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 26, 2019, file photo, RELPAX migraine pills manufactured by Pfizer are arranged for a photo in Doral, Fla. Pfizer Inc. reports financial earns Tuesday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Pfizer’s third-quarter profit nearly doubled after it booked a $8.1 billion gain on the creation of a consumer health products joint venture, part the drugmaker’s plan to narrow its focus on cancer treatments and other innovative medicines.

The New York company’s profit handily beat Wall Street forecasts, even though revenue dropped 5%, and it raised its financial outlook for the year.

Pfizer created the consumer health joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline on Aug. 1 and it’s is creating a hybrid new drug company by combining its off-patent branded drug business with the generic pharmaceutical company Mylan.

The biggest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $7.68 billion, or $1.36 per share, up from $4.11 billion, or 69 cents per share. Excluding one-time charges, per-share earnings were 75 cents, or 12 cents better than Wall Street had been expecting, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue declined 5% to $12.68 billion, still better than expected.

Sales were led by breast cancer drug Ibrance, the Prevnar 13 vaccine against pneumococcal infections and blood thinner Eliquis.

Pfizer said it expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.94 to $3 per share, up from its July forecast for $2.76 to $2.86, and revenue between $51.2 billion and $52.2 billion, up from $50.5 billion to $52.5 billion.

____

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A woman found dead near a Cincinnati high school has been identified as 18-year-old Baylee Wall, one of two suspects in a hotel robbery in Alabama."

Gender reveal deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gender reveal deaths"

K9 stabbed

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9 stabbed"

"Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Incomprehensible" - Child rapist mistakenly set free"

Birthdays 10-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-29-19"

Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee man sues for $5,000 in damages after repeatedly being denied the fast food chain's sold-out sandwich."

Vernon College job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon College job fair"

Furnace heating tips and safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace heating tips and safety"

Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie City Council Precinct 2 race in full-swing"

WF man dead after fatal wreck

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man dead after fatal wreck"

Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Ron Davidson cold case homicide"

Recall: Xanax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recall: Xanax"