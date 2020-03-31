1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Poland to seek $1.5 billion from Russia’s Gazprom

Business
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s state gas company says it will seek $1.5 billion from Russia’s Gazprom after an international arbitration court in Stockholm said Gazprom was overcharging Poland.

In 2014, the company, called PGNiG, took the case of the Yamal contract prices to the Arbitration Institute in Stockholm. The company said in a statement late Monday that the ruling, which is binding, confirmed Russia’s prices as excessive.

The ruling paves the way for the Polish company to seek a refund going back to 2014.

Under the 1996 Yamal contract, Poland buys some 10.2 billion cubic meters of gas each year and has to pay a fixed price even if it has no need for the full amount of gas. The price has not been disclosed but the ruling indicated it was higher than that paid in West European markets.

Poland is in the process of reducing its dependence on Russian gas and is importing liquefied natural gas from Qatar, the U.S. and other suppliers.

PGNiG has notified Gazprom it will not be extending the Yamal contract after 2022.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News