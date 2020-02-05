Pope, with eye to Argentine debt, urges financial solidarity

1  of  115
Closings & Delays
50 Plus Zone Agape Church WF All Family Chiropractic Anchor Christian Academy Archer City ISD Bellevue ISD Benjamin ISD Big Pasture Schools Bowie ISD Browning Electric Bryson ISD Burkburnett ISD Children Come First Day Care Children's Dentristry-WF Christ Academy City View ISD Clarity Direct Care Community Health Care Center Crowell ISD Daughters of The Nile Dept of Family and Protective Services (CPS) District Court, 30th District Court, 89th Dr. Diane Cooper Duncan Public Schools Electra ISD Falls-Ride Family Health Center First Baptist Church Henrietta - CDC First Baptist Church WF- Wee School First Presbyterian Church--W.F. Floral Heights United Methodist Church Forestburg ISD Friendly Door - Iowa Park God's Blessings Child Development Center Gold-Burg ISD Graham ISD Grandfield Public Schools Green Door Senior Center Growing Center Daycare Harmony Clinics Harrold ISD Health and Human Services Commission Henrietta ISD Holliday ISD Holliday Senior Center Hospice of Wichita Falls Volunteer Training Class Hospice Wings of Hope Imagination Station Daycare-Electra Interfaith Outreach Services Iowa Park CISD Jacksboro ISD Kinderkids Learning Center Knox City-O'Brien CISD Lawton Public Schools Learning Depot Day Care Learning Tree Preschool Maplewood Eyecare Center Midway ISD Midwestern State University Montague ISD Munday ISD Neurological Surgery Specialists of North Texas Newcastle ISD Nocona ISD Nortex Regional Planning Commission North Central Texas College North Texas Rehab Aquatic and Wellness Center Notre Dame Catholic School Olney ISD Orthopaedic Assoc. OSTC & The MRI Center OSTC Wellness and Physical Therapy Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pediatric Assoc. Petrolia CISD Petrolia Meals on Wheels Petrolia Senior Center and Meals on Wheels Positive Frame of Mind Counseling Prairie Valley ISD Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Service Center Rose St Day treatment Saint Jo ISD School for Little People Seymour ISD Seymour Road Day School Sheppard Air Force Base Social Security Office--WF Southside Youth Senter Stepping Stone Child Care The Bridge Christian school The Kitchen, Red Door, Green Door, Meals On Wheels The Learning Center Preschool Throckmorton ISD Trash Collection Trinity United Methodist Church, WF United Regional Care Plus United Regional Care Plus- Burkburnett United Regional Outpatient Rehab United Regional Physicians Group Vernon College Waste Connections Trash Service Weight Watchers Wichita Christian Wichita County Courthouse Wichita County Offices Wichita Falls Country Chapel Wichita Falls ISD Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels Windthorst ISD Woodson ISD YMCA Early Childhood and Youth programs Young County Public Schools

Pope, with eye to Argentine debt, urges financial solidarity

Business
Posted: / Updated:

Pope Francis caresses a baby during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY (AP) —

Pope Francis urgedthe International Monetary Fund and finance ministers from across Latin America to work togetherto end economic “injustices,” saying Wednesday that new forms of solidarity can give hope to the poorest.

“We aren’t condemned to universal inequality,” Francis told a Vatican conference on ways to increase collaboration between governments and international organizations to benefit the environment and the common good.

The first Latin American pope has long denounced the profit-at-all-cost mentality that drives the global economy, and he has seen first-hand how his native Argentinais suffering under the weight of a debt burden of $150 billion.

Key speakers Wednesday were IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva as well as Argentine Finance Minister Martin Guzman, who said in a tweet afterwardsthat the meeting was “historic” and “gives us hope, and helps us to rethink the global economy.”

Also in the audience were economist Joseph Stiglitz, the finance ministers of Mexico, Paraguay and El Salvador, as well as officials from the World Bank, International Labor Organization and regional development banks. The initiative is one of several Francis has lined up this year to press his case for greatersolidarity in the world of global finance.

The next big meetingis scheduled for the central Italian town of Assisi inMarch, and is aimed atsensitizing young people to the need for “a new economy” that respects the environment and looks out for the poor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News