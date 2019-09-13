Breaking News
Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college scam

Postal Service licked in court fight over stamp price hike

Business
Posted: / Updated:

This photo provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows the Tyrannosaurus Rex Forever Stamps. A federal appeals court in Washington has thrown out a 5-cent hike to the price of a first class “Forever Stamp” along with other adjustments made in January to the price of first-class mail, (U.S. Postal Service via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington on Friday threw out a 5-cent hike to the price of a first class “Forever Stamp” along with other adjustments made in January to the price of first-class mail.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that a postal commission failed to provide an adequate explanation for the increase from 50 to 55 cents and failed to respond to public comments challenging the increase.

A U.S. Postal Service spokesman said the service is reviewing the decision and considering its legal options. Spokesman David Partenheimer confirmed in an email that at this time customers will still be charged the new January rates for first-class mail, including 55 cents for a Forever Stamp.

The lawsuit was filed by Douglas Carlson, a postal customer and watchdog who made one of 34 comments to the commission when the rate hike was proposed. The judges ruling on the case were Neomi Rao and Gregory Katsas, appointees of President Donald Trump, and Patricia Millett, an appointee of President Barack Obama.

“Although the five-cent stamp price hike may have gone unnoticed by many, the American Revolution was fomented in part by ordinary people who objected to taxation through stamps,” Rao wrote for the group.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Peanut Pill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Pill"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-13-19"

What the Tech: Antenna scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Antenna scams"

Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger @ Vernon College—Sept. 12, 2019"

Football players give student clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football players give student clothes"

Texoma Gives Totals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives Totals"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"

Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman pleads guilty in Horseshoe Bend Estates car robbery"

WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD: 3 people charged with possession of controlled substance after allegedly tossing drugs out car window"

Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges dropped in aggravated sexual assault case"

Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Gives impacts more than 200 nonprofits"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News