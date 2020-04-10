1  of  6
Breaking News
Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 53 Electra confirms first positive case of COVID-19 Wichita County amends disaster declaration; allows pet grooming and seed sales Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Renault seeking 4-5 billion euros in state-backed loans

Business
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — Renault says it is seeking billions in state-backed loans, cancelling its dividend for 2019 and its chairman is taking a pay cut, as the French automaker tries to weather the coronavirus crisis.

Jean-Dominique Senard’s pay will be cut by 25% for the second quarter of 2020. But interviewed Friday on RTL radio, the chairman of the board of directors declined to say how much in monetary terms the cut would cost him.

The company will cancel 300 million euros ($325 million) worth of dividends that had been intended to be paid to shareholders for last year.

Senard said Renault isn’t seeking to be nationalized but is working to secure state-backed bank loans to cushion the shock of the coronavirus crisis that has slammed demand for vehicles and shut down production.

He said the loan amounts haven’t been fixed but could be as much as 4-5 billion euros (up to $5.4 billion).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News