Breaking News
Birmingham Police to give update on 3-year-old’s abduction

Report: Deutsche Bank gave lavish gifts to China’s leaders

Business
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports that Deutsche Bank gave expensive gifts to senior Chinese officials at a time when it was trying to establish itself as a major player in China’s financial industry.

Together with German public broadcaster WDR and the New York Times, the newspaper reports that the bank also gave jobs to children of Chinese political and economic elite.

In a statement Tuesday, Deutsche Bank said the “events date back as far as 2002 and have been dealt with.”

The bank added, without elaborating, that it has “self-identified, thoroughly investigated and reported to authorities certain past conduct.”

Separately, the bank said Monday that it will stop conducting transfers for banks in Malta by the end of the year amid concerns about money-laundering in the Mediterranean island nation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Quad homicide Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quad homicide Nbc News"

Bible bill Nbc News

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bible bill Nbc News"

November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "November 16 designated as Texoma Serves Day"

candidate hero NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "candidate hero NBC news"

Baby drugged NBC NEWS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby drugged NBC NEWS"

girl saves mom NBC news

Thumbnail for the video titled "girl saves mom NBC news"

Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault and harrasment of public servant"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19"

Men breast cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men breast cancer"

WFHS Sporting Clay Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFHS Sporting Clay Classic"

Abby Loring Goodbye

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring Goodbye"

Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: stolen cattle in Clay Co."
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News