1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Samsung ends smartphone phone production in China

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, shows the logo of Samsung Electronics Co. at its shop in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung said in an emailed statement Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, that it “has arrived at the difficult decision to cease operations of Samsung Electronics Huizhou” in China in late September. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics said Friday it has ended the production of smartphones in its last factory in China.

Production at the factory in southern China’s Huizhou ended last month, the company said in an email Friday.

It said it made “the difficult decision to cease operations of Samsung Electronics Huizhou” in order “to enhance efficiency” in its manufacturing.

Samsung’s market share in China has dwindled to near insignificance as competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi got the upper hand.

The South Korean company has moved a large share of its smartphone production to Vietnam and had shuttered a factory in northeastern China’s Tianjin last year.

“The production equipment will be re-allocated to other global manufacturing sites depending on our global production strategy based on market needs,” Samsung said.

Samsung is the world’s biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones and a major producer of display screens.

The tech giant, flagship of South Korea’s largest conglomerate, is weathering a spell of slack demand for computer chips.

Like other South Korean electronics makers, it also is facing the impact of tightened Japanese controls on exports of high-tech materials used in semiconductors and displays.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Rick Perry expected to resign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rick Perry expected to resign"

Domestic violence support group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic violence support group"

Grand Hotel drugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Hotel drugs"

Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas listed as second-worst vaccination rate state"

SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB utilizes advanced VR technologies to train flight, electrical systems students"

Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrounding Texas Roadhouse butchers compete for best cuts in Butcher Challenge"

WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF community sends off Art and Soul Festival"

HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH100 founding father, Roby Christie, honored by rotary club"

UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Officials identify man dead in Wichita Auto Salvage incident"

DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS investigates Nocona two-vehicle fatality"

Wendy Fox Trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wendy Fox Trial"

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News