Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from Amazon stating that AWS never experienced any disrruption on Tuesday.

(Nexstar) – Many online workers reported roadblocks as soon as they logged on Tuesday morning after outages were reported on key online tools, according to the web monitoring site Downdetector.

The popular messaging Slack appeared to be out for some users while functioning for others much of the morning. The company confirmed as much, tweeting “we are looking into it.”

Some users experiencing desktop outages reported better luck using their mobile app to access conversations. Downdetector showed reports of issues declining to normal levels about three hours after the initial spike after 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

Also Tuesday morning, some users reported possible issues with other tools, including AWS and GitHub. But DownDetecor showed significantly fewer total reports for interruptions to those services, suggesting no widespread issue. Amazon has since contacted Nexstar to assert that there was no disruption, saying that information is “wrong.”

“On February 22, 2022, there was no broad service issue with AWS,” an AWS spokesman said. “Our services were operating normally.”

Amazon representatives said their own AWS Service Health Dashboard provides the most accurate data on AWS performance.